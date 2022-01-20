#TECH: Instagram steals the thunder from TikTok to become the most downloaded app in the world
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
Frontpage | New Straits Times : Visit the NST for the latest, breaking news on politics, business, sports and entertainment from Malaysia and around the world. Join us today!
#TECH: Instagram steals the thunder from TikTok to become the most downloaded app in the world
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source: