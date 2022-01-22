TECH: Samsung releases Galaxy Tab A8

KUALA LUMPUR: Samsung Malaysia Electronics today announced the local release of its new Galaxy Tab A8, the most streamlined and powerful Tab A Series device yet. The Galaxy Tab A8 packs impressive screen, power and performance into a slim and lightweight design that’s ready for learning, connecting, entertainment and more. It’s a captivating portable experience that matches users’ everyday lifestyles and budgets and seamlessly syncs with other Galaxy devices.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source: