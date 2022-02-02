TECH: You may soon be able to use your iPhone as a payment terminal

THANKS to an upcoming update of its operating system, the iPhone could soon be used as a payment terminal for small transactions.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
THANKS to an upcoming update of its operating system, the iPhone could soon be used as a payment terminal for small transactions.
THANKS to an upcoming update of its operating system, the iPhone could soon be used as a payment terminal for small transactions.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source: