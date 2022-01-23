The Batik Master and his passion for the little appreciated craft

HE cuts an unassuming figure, despite his eye-catching batik shirt of beige and brown — colours of the earth. An undecipherable smile on his face, his eyes behind his glasses look on intently at the models sashaying down the makeshift “runway” set up at The RuMa Hotel and Residences, Kuala Lumpur for a fashion show featuring bamboo-as-material and bamboo-inspired fashion wares, organised as part of the recently concluded KLWKND event, curated by renowned festival director Joe Sidek.