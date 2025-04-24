Things Are Getting Much Weirder at Nevermore



Note: The following story contains minor spoilers from Wednesday Season 1. But really, if you haven’t seen it yet before reading this, that’s on you.

Netflix just dropped the first teaser for Wednesday Season 2, and it’s basically a goth fever dream.

Jenna Ortega returns as everyone’s favourite deadpan, emotionally constipated sleuth. But this time, she’s not flying solo.

It’s getting even more crowded

The teaser is all blades, black lace, and bristling tension—Wednesday’s back at Nevermore and absolutely nothing is going according to plan. There’s a glimpse of creepy new corridors and a familiar Hyde lurking in the shadows.

And yes, we’ll see the return of Enid, whose bubbly energy still just has her wanting to ‘hug it out’.