This is Why Ellen Pompeo Will Never Leave “Grey’s Anatomy”!

Grey’s Anatomy, the famous hospital-drama series, has been running for a whopping 20 years and is still going strong!

Ellen Pompeo, who plays main character Dr. Meredith Grey, has been the focal point of the show since day one. And according to the actress, she will see Meredith through to the end. Although she has stopped appearing in every episode since 2019, she continues to narrate episodes, and regularly returns to the show and is still billed as a main cast member.

Regarding her decision to remain faithful to the show until the end, Pompeo said,

“That would make no sense, emotionally or financially… If I were to walk away completely, everybody gets to make money from my hard work for 20 years and I wouldn’t make any money. To me, it doesn’t make any sense that everybody gets to profit off of my hard work.”

She added,

“And emotionally, the show means a lot to people. I want to have an attitude of gratitude toward the show.”

In 2017, Pompeo became the highest paid actress on TV at $575,000 per episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

We love to see more of Dr. Meredith Grey!

