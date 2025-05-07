This Year’s Met Gala Carpet Came From Kerala & Outdressed Half The Guest List



The Met Gala 2025 served up its usual spectacle of sequins, silhouettes, and serious fashion flexes.

But while celebrities were turning heads, a slice of India was quietly stealing the show beneath their designer shoes. That regal blue carpet everyone posed on? It came straight from Alleppey, Kerala.

Crafted by Neytt, a luxury carpet brand rooted in a 106-year-old weaving legacy, the Met Gala’s floor covering featured a rich royal blue base dotted with hand-painted golden daffodils. Neytt, however, is not taking credit for the florals. The brand provided a pristine white rug that was later transformed by the Met Gala’s in-house design team. Still, the canvas was theirs, and they have every reason to be proud.

This year marked Neytt’s third time supplying carpets to fashion’s biggest night. In a…