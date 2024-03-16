Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Sports

Timing, finesse and feel the key, says swimming technical director

today16 March 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Swimming fast is not about physique or brute strength but instead having the right technique and a strong connection with water.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Fadhli Ishak

Previous post