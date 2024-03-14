Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

Tobacco, vape industry influenced decision on GEG, says deputy minister

today14 March 2024

Background


The GEG bill had sought to ban smoking and vaping for those born after 2007.

KUALA LUMPUR: Pressure and lobbying from tobacco and vape industry players influenced the “decision” on the Generational End Game (GEG) tobacco bill, says deputy health minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

Responding to Dr Halimah Ali’s (PN-Kapar) call for Putrajaya to have greater political will to resist lobbying from tobacco and vape industry players, Lukanisman said the government “needed the cooperation and support of all parties”.