Tobacco, vape industry influenced decision on GEG, says deputy minister

The GEG bill had sought to ban smoking and vaping for those born after 2007.

KUALA LUMPUR: Pressure and lobbying from tobacco and vape industry players influenced the “decision” on the Generational End Game (GEG) tobacco bill, says deputy health minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

Responding to Dr Halimah Ali’s (PN-Kapar) call for Putrajaya to have greater political will to resist lobbying from tobacco and vape industry players, Lukanisman said the government “needed the cooperation and support of all parties”.

He cited Putrajaya’s experience in tabling the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill, that initially had the GEG components which sought to ban smoking and vaping for those born after 2007.

“If we look at our experience in tabling the GEG (bill), there were conflicting views (on the GEG components).

“There was pressure from the industry, with industry (members) entering Parliament and meeting with MPs. This influenced that decision,” the deputy…