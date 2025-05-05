Tudor’s Black Bay Chrono 25 Hits the F1 Grid



Every so often, a watch comes along that feels like more than just a watch. It tells a story, captures a moment, and maybe even hints at where a brand is heading.

This past weekend, as the roar of Formula 1 engines filled the air at the Miami Grand Prix, Tudor dropped exactly that kind of timepiece—the Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25”. And it’s something special.

This isn’t just a new version of an old watch. It’s a bold move from Tudor, tied to a growing chapter in its relationship with motorsport. Specifically, Formula 1 and the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) team.

In a sport built on speed, precision, and drama, Tudor is revving its engines right alongside the grid.

Built for speed

At first glance, the Carbon 25 looks like something straight out of the pit lane. With a 42mm…