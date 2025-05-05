Get Audio+
Tudor’s Black Bay Chrono 25 Hits the F1 Grid

today5 May 2025

(source: Tudor)

Every so often, a watch comes along that feels like more than just a watch. It tells a story, captures a moment, and maybe even hints at where a brand is heading.

This past weekend, as the roar of Formula 1 engines filled the air at the Miami Grand Prix, Tudor dropped exactly that kind of timepiece—the Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25”. And it’s something special.

This isn’t just a new version of an old watch. It’s a bold move from Tudor, tied to a growing chapter in its relationship with motorsport. Specifically, Formula 1 and the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) team.

In a sport built on speed, precision, and drama, Tudor is revving its engines right alongside the grid.

Built for speed

(source: Tudor)

At first glance, the Carbon 25 looks like something straight out of the pit lane. With a 42mm…

