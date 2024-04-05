Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Sports

Two Malaysians hope to row their way to the Olympics

today6 April 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: The national rowing team will head to South Korea in search of a ticket to the Paris Olympics.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: K. Rajan

Previous post