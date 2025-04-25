“Urban Legend” Reboot is Currently in Development!

Looks like the 1990s cult slasher Urban Legend is getting a modern era reboot!

The film is currently in early development, with Neal Moritz, one of the producers of the original, currently in negotiations to produce.

Directed by Jamie Blanks, the original Urban Legend film was a horror movie set in a New England University, where a killer is running around killing students in ways that are inspired by popular urban legends of the period, such as death by Pop Rocks and soft drinks.

For this new reboot, it is expected that the film will be a modern take of what an urban legend looks like in a post-modern world. We’re excited to see what it looks like!

*Cover image via Sony Pictures