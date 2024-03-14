Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Entertainment

US Senate leader calls for ‘new election’ in Israel

today14 March 2024

Background


Chuck Schumer said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s tolerance of the death toll in Gaza was ‘pushing support for Israel worldwide to historic lows’. (AP pic)

WASHINGTON: The leader of the US Senate called today for the Israeli government to hold new elections in a speech suggesting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu risked making the US ally a “pariah.”

“At this critical juncture, I believe a new election is the only way to allow for a healthy and open decision-making process about the future of Israel, at a time when so many Israelis have lost their confidence in the vision and direction of their government,” Democrat Chuck Schumer – the highest-ranking Jewish politician in the US – said in a floor speech.