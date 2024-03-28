Get Audio+
Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

today28 March 2024

Paris: Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert broke his collarbone and several ribs in a high-speed mass fall during the Around Flanders one-day race on Wednesday.

Written by: AFP

