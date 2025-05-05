Get Audio+
Veteran actress Sophia Ibrahim dies at 77

today6 May 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Veteran actress Sophia Ibrahim died at the age of 77 at a private hospital at 7.15pm this evening due to asthma.

Written by: Bernama

