  This Robo-Advisor Helps Grow Your Money & Lets You Start Investing From Just RM100

Thankfully, with the right investment guidance and tools, you can enjoy peace of mind while seeing your money grow over time. In this digital era, where artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming more widespread, you can even get a robo-advisor to help you invest, woah!

In case you didn’t know, a robo-advisor is an automated financial advisor that provides algorithm-driven wealth management services, so you can simplify your investments.

In fact, Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad (ASNB) now has its own robo-advisor, Ria, that’s built into the myASNB app.

Check out this video where Brenda breaks down how robo-advisor Ria works: