  This Robo-Advisor Helps Grow Your Money & Lets You Start Investing From Just RM100

Investing is something that may have crossed your mind, but it can be overwhelming if you don’t know where to start
Thankfully, with the right investment guidance and tools, you can enjoy peace of mind while seeing your money grow over time. In this digital era, where artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming more widespread, you can even get a robo-advisor to help you invest, woah!
In case you didn’t know, a robo-advisor is an automated financial advisor that provides algorithm-driven wealth management services, so you can simplify your investments.
In fact, Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad (ASNB) now has its own robo-advisor, Ria, that’s built into the myASNB app.
Check out this video where Brenda breaks down how robo-advisor Ria works:
Watch the full video below:
For starters, myASNB aims to simplify your investment planning with their new innovative tool
Brenda: “And now myASNB has also introduced their new robo-advisor Ria, which allows you to automate your investment using innovative technologies.”
For individuals new to investing, Ria provides a direct path to a diverse range of investment opportunities
Image via myASNB
Brenda: “Ria invests your money in local equities, global equities, and SUKUK (or islamic bonds) using ASNB funds.”
With Ria, you have the option to select from the six portfolios. And if you’re unsure where to begin, Ria will help you find the best portfolio to suit your needs!
Brenda: “Invest in just one portfolio or mix and match to create your flavour.”
Investing can be risky and overwhelming, but Ria helps ease your worries by automatically rebalance your asset allocation over time, ensuring your portfolio is aligned with your risks
Brenda: “Ria picks investments that match how much risk you’re comfortable with and what you want to achieve with your money. It’s like having a personal bodyguard for your savings.”
Plus, Ria offers services that are not only incredibly user-friendly but also an efficient wealth management tool
Image via myASNB
Brenda: “So you can relax and focus on other things that matter, knowing your money’s in good hands.”
Whatchu waiting for? It’s time to invest smartly and safely with Ria!
Investing doesn’t have to be a complex maze. Embark on your investment journey with ease, regardless of the size of your wallet or bank. Starting small doesn’t mean thinking small—Ria empowers you to grow your investments over time, making financial progress accessible and manageable.
Start with a minimum of RM100 and let Ria help your money grow! The roll out of RIA as a new feature in the myASNB app will be implemented in stages over the upcoming weeks.