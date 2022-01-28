Connect with us

“We Are Mocked, Cursed & Disrespected” Group Says 6,000 Reports On Muslim Preachers Ignored

Oof, those examples he gave are just a few out of many…

2 weeks ago

(source: Malaysia Kini)

Earlier this week, a coalition of non-profit organisations demanded an explanation over inaction towards the police reports made throughout the years over various controversial preachers who have notoriously insulted non-Islamic faiths.

According to MKini, Hindu Agamam Ani Malaysia Association adviser Arun Dorasamy claimed that over 6,000 police reports have been made since 2016 and yet no repercussions have been made against the preachers. Among the preachers reported include Zakir Naik, Zamri Vinoth, Shukri Nasoha, Abdul Halim Abdullah, and Ridwan Tee Abdullah.

Also submitting a memorandum on the matter at the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) office in Putrajaya on 26 Jan was Global Human Rights Federation president S Shashi Kumar.

“Jakim has totally ignored the fact that their Islamic preachers are the ones being the core perpetrators who have been making insulting statements…

Click here to read the full article.

