“We Live in Time”; What We Know About This Film So Far!

The film stars Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, and don’t they make the loveliest couple?

Garfield plays a recent divorcee who is trying to figure out his life, while Pugh plays a witty and unstoppable chef. Safe to say, their unexpected meeting changes everything.

“We just had the most beautiful time making it—we made a real story about real people and I got to work with the most unbelievable actor that I feel so honored to be in his presence and shout lines back to him,” Pugh gushes about Garfield.

Directed by John Crowley and written by Nick Payne, more names in the roll call are Adam James, Marama Corlett, Aoife Hinds, and more!

No release date has been identified so far, but do stick around to find out!

*Cover image via StudioCanal