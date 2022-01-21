Wei Chong-Kai Wun reach Syed Modi semis

KUALA LUMPUR: Budding badminton men’s doubles Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun stormed into the semi-finals of the Syed Modi International in Lucknow, India, today.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
KUALA LUMPUR: Budding badminton men’s doubles Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun stormed into the semi-finals of the Syed Modi International in Lucknow, India, today.
KUALA LUMPUR: Budding badminton men’s doubles Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun stormed into the semi-finals of the Syed Modi International in Lucknow, India, today.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source: