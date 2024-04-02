Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Sports

Weightlifter Aniq books ticket to Paris Olympics

today2 April 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: National weightlifter Aniq Kasdan has qualified for the Paris Olympics in the men’s Under-61 kilogramme class.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Fadhli Ishak

Previous post