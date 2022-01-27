What Is Wordle, Is There A Malaysian Version & Why Did A Twitter Account Get Suspended For The Game?

Wordle is everywhere and completely unavoidable, especially if you spend any time at all on Twitter. Seen posts featuring yellow, green and grey boxes? Yep, that’s Wordle. But… what the hell is it? I’m glad you asked.

Wordle is a daily word game you can find online here. It’s fun, simple and, like a crossword, can only be played once a day.

Every 24 hours there’s a new word of the day, and it’s up to you to figure it out what it is. The site itself does a fantastic job of explaining the rules:

Wordle gives players six chances to guess a randomly selected five-letter word. As shown above, if you have the right letter in the right spot, it shows up green.

A correct letter in the wrong spot shows up yellow. A letter that isn’t in the word in any spot shows up grey.

Yeah, it’s just a word game. But…