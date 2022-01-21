Connect with us

Woman Sentenced For Lying Her Way Into Rainforest Festival & Obtaining Tickets Using VIP’s Name

(source: Medium)

While it’s all fun and games when you try to scam your way into a party using names from the guestlist, this woman took it too far…

According to Malay Mail, The Magistrates’ Court in Kuching yesterday (20 Jan), sentenced Safferina Talib to one year and eight months’ jail for cheating to get free entrance tickets to the Rainforest World Musical Festival (RWMF) back in 2019.

The 36-year-old woman was charged with cheating Sarawak Tourism Board’s advertising and promotion manager by deceiving the latter to believe that the former was the cousin of the Sarawak Chief Minister’s daughter, Dayang Norjihan and was asked to collect 20 pieces of RWMF wristbands for free at the festival’s entrance.

In the incident which happened on 13 July 2019, the accused fled when the supervisor requested her identification document. Later upon checking the ticketing records, the supervisor found out that another…

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Available on