World Champion Stackers 3 Years in a Row

When it comes to speed stacking, Malaysia’s got it down to a fine art—and last weekend, they proved it once again by clinching their third straight win at the 2025 World Sport Stacking Championship in Switzerland.

The latest win makes it three consecutive years as world champions, and that’s no fluke. It’s pure skill, focus, and immense determination to retain the crown.

Team Malaysia showing the rest how it’s done

Our champion squad—Chan Keng Ian, Luw Tze Hin, Liew Zi Hin, Brandon Low, Wong Jun Xian, and Woo Xin Yi—absolutely crushed it in the International Challenge event. In a sport where a split-second slip can cost you the crown, Team Malaysia’s coordination was tighter than the lid on a brand new…