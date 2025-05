KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian fifth seed Yee Xin Ying came from behind to stun Egypt’s world No. 31 Malak Khafagy 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9 in the Under-23 World Squash Championships quarter-finals in Karachi, Pakistan today.

