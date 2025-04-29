Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Sports

Yamal stardust could give Barca edge on Inter Milan

today29 April 2025

Background


BARCELONA: Barcelona last reached the Champions League final a decade ago, with Lionel Messi as their torch-bearer.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: AFP

Previous post