Zii Jia’s perfect Hari Raya gift to Malaysians

today10 April 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Lee Zii Jia gave his fans the best Hari Raya gift when he checked into the second round of the Asian Championships (BAC) on Wednesday.

Source:

Written by: Fabian Peter

