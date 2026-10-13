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11-Year-Old Dies After Single Shot Fired From Homemade Gun In Sabah

today13 October 2026

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An 11-year-old boy has died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head from a homemade firearm known as a ‘Ginsok’ in Kampung Mampulut, Sook, Keningau, last Saturday.

Keningau police chief Superintendent Erwansyah Abdul Basir said police received a report about the incident at 2.35 p.m. The shooting reportedly took place inside a hut at a rubber smallholding.

The boy was rushed to Keningau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination conducted at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu the following day confirmed that he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to reports, preliminary investigations found that the victim had been inside the hut with another child before a single shot was fired.

Police are investigating the case…

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Source:

Written by: Lara Kramer

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