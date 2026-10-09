Celine Dion Falls Onstage

Céline Dion had a little mishap onstage during her latest comeback show in Paris.

The 58-year-old singer was performing at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre on Wednesday when she suddenly slipped while singing her 1998 track, “Dans un autre monde.”

Footage from the concert shows her pants getting caught on one of her heels, causing the fall.

Thankfully, she didn’t appear to suffer any serious injuries and got back on her feet almost immediately and carried on singing as if nothing happened.

*Cover image via Getty Images