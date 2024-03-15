Get Audio+
150,000 Papar residents hit by drought

today16 March 2024

Papar was declared a drought disaster area on Wednesday following a water supply crisis due to the hot weather for the past few weeks. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: About 150,000 people in Papar, Sabah, have been affected by the ongoing drought, said district disaster management committee chairman Fuad Abdullah.

Fuad, who is also the district officer, said 42 villages, seven schools, seven housing estates and three places of worship in the district are also affected by the disaster, Bernama reported.