Wijnaldum, Depay return to Dutch squad for March friendlies

today16 March 2024

Background


Georginio Wijnaldum’s return could be a sign of adding experience ahead of the Euros. (AP pic)

AMSTERDAM: Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay return to the Netherlands squad for international friendlies with Scotland and Germany this month, while there is a first call-up for Quinten Timber as coach Ronald Koeman assesses his options ahead of Euro 2024.

Former captain Wijnaldum, 33, moved to Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia this season and earns a first call-up since the Nations League finals in June last year.