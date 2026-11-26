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From higher retirement savings benchmarks to automatic registration for 18-year-olds, here’s what the upcoming changes could mean for your money.

With 2027 just around the corner, several changes are set to affect how Malaysians save for retirement, manage their EPF accounts, and access their money.

Announced under Budget 2027, these developments range from changes to medical insurance payments and minimum wages to higher retirement savings benchmarks.

Whether you’re already contributing to EPF or just starting your first job, here’s a breakdown of five developments worth keeping on your radar.

1. Turning 18 will come with automatic EPF registration

Young Malaysians will now be brought into the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) system…