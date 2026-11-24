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The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has published an extensive FAQ document detailing how the country’s upcoming early warning system, MySiren, works.

No extra steps need to be taken by the public

Taking a more refreshing route compared to other government mobile applications, MySiren doesn’t require the public to register their personal details, subscribe to a specific service, or even download any app.

Rather, it uses Cell Broadcast technology to blast urgent safety alerts to mobile phones located in affected areas through participating 4G and 5G networks.

MySiren is built from the ground up to issue warnings during emergencies that involve threats to life, health, safety, and property. Making it more reliable is the fact that it doesn’t require any mobile data or…