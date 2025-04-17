Alcaraz finds best to reach Barcelona Open quarters

BARCELONA: Carlos Alcaraz overcame a second set wobble to defeat Laslo Djere 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday and reach the Barcelona Open quarter-finals.
Written by: AFP
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Alex De Minaur Andrey Rublev ATP Barcelona Open Carlos Alcaraz ESP Jacob Fearnley Jaume Munar Karen Khachanov Laslo Djere news NST sports news Tennis
