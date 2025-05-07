Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Sports

Alpine benches Jack Doohan for at least 5 races, team president out

today8 May 2025

Background


The Alpine Formula One team is facing massive changes, with the replacement of a driver and the resignation of its team principal.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Reuters

Previous post