Anna Camp Joins “You” Season 5

Anna Camp, the star of Pitch Perfect, is set to play a new role — two new roles, actually — in the hit series You.

In an announcement, Netflix says,

“Anna will play both Reagan and Maddie Lockwood — twin sisters-in-law to Joe Goldberg and Griffin plays Teddy Lockwood — the snarky, yet loyal brother-in-law.”

The actor and actress will play the siblings of Joe’s wife from season 4, Kate Galvin, played by Charlotte Ritchie.

We can’t wait to see what kind of mess Joe gets himself into in the season finale, so stay tuned!