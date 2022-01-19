Connect with us

Social News

Antivax Mother Plans To Sue Husband & KKM After Son Got Vaccinated

"I'm not afraid of my wife"

Published

3 weeks ago

on



The Campaign Against the Vaccines Is Already Under Way - The Atlantic

We have seen multiple instances of antivaxxers doing whatever it takes to live life just like vaccinated people do. This includes doing things such as paying a huge amount of money just to falsify their vaccination certificate.

However, in this case, an antivax mother went to the extent of stating that she is planning to sue KKM and her husband after he took their son for his Covid-19 vaccine appointment without her consent.

The father had posted a Facebook post including pictures of their son getting vaccinated at Balok Health Clinic.

“Congratulations Amin. Praise to God. May God protect all of us because of this thoughtful effort of yours”.

After seeing the post, the wife took immediate action and demanded to get the information of the nurse who was in-charge of her son’s vaccination process.

She said that since she already has pictures, obtaining her identity would not be a problem.

Sue Kkm E1642555715899

She then made another post by…

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Connect with Us

Advertisement

Recommended Post

Advertisement

Contact Us

  • Email
  • Studio Hotline
    +603-7724 1144
  • Office
    +603-7710 5022
  • Fax
    +603-7710 7098
  • Address
    Media Prima Audio, PH Floor, North Wing, Sri Pentas, Persiaran Bandar Utama, 47800, Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan.
Pick our playlist and WIN cash! A new round is up soon! CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN RM1000!
Pick our playlist and WIN cash! A new round is up soon!
CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN RM1000!
CLICK HERE
and stream us live or listen
to us through the app
CLICK HERE
to listen to Fly FM on the app
Available on