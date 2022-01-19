Antivax Mother Plans To Sue Husband & KKM After Son Got Vaccinated

We have seen multiple instances of antivaxxers doing whatever it takes to live life just like vaccinated people do. This includes doing things such as paying a huge amount of money just to falsify their vaccination certificate.

However, in this case, an antivax mother went to the extent of stating that she is planning to sue KKM and her husband after he took their son for his Covid-19 vaccine appointment without her consent.

The father had posted a Facebook post including pictures of their son getting vaccinated at Balok Health Clinic.

“Congratulations Amin. Praise to God. May God protect all of us because of this thoughtful effort of yours”.

After seeing the post, the wife took immediate action and demanded to get the information of the nurse who was in-charge of her son’s vaccination process.

She said that since she already has pictures, obtaining her identity would not be a problem.

She then made another post by…