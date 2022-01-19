Join This Exciting Experience Of A 2-Day KL Event That Serves The Best Malaysian Talents In Art, Music & Food

Cover Image via BEYOND (Provided to SAYS)
If you’re looking for your next hangout sesh with friends, BEYOND’s got you covered
BEYOND first splashed onto the night scene with its first launch party in October last year. It’s known for offering the best of local food, cocktails, art, and music, all under one roof.
What followed was a 10-week long, immersive experience that was showcased in the form of a speakeasy bar at Tiffin at the Yard.
It’s now back again with a series of themed sessions, featuring some of the hottest Malaysian talents, from accomplished chefs and mixologists, to cool artists and musicians
The events will span three locations, with the first set to kick off in the cosy setting of Small Shifting Space (SSS) in Jalan Petaling, Kuala Lumpur on 21 and 22 January.
The following sessions will take place in Penang and Johor Bahru respectively, so be sure to check BEYOND’s Facebook Page or Instagram for more updates.
Want a peek at what to expect? Here’s what the night entails if you RSVP to the sessions in Small Shifting Space, Kuala Lumpur:
1. Tuck into a conceptualised menu of canapés and cocktails by the best in local F&B
From fried chicken milanesa skewers topped with smoked charcoal mayo to a meatless option that’s dubbed ‘Say No to Meat,’ prepare to savour chef Francis Stephen Klassen of Small Shifting Space’s take on progressive casual dining.
Having sharpened his skills at restaurants like Pajaudran, Le Puit Saint Jacque, Gusto, and Gastrobar, the chef is known for producing some of the prettiest and innovative dishes, making him one of the hottest names to check out in KL’s food scene.
Meanwhile, cocktails for the night will be expertly mixed by Japp, who found his calling behind the bar during his stint at Hard Rock Cafe. Hailing from a close knit community of mixologists in Borneo, East Malaysia, he gets inspiration for his concoctions from the region.
Here’s a closer look at the menu:
Canapes (RM100 per person)
1. Pollo Nippon Goin’ BEYOND
Pollo empanado – fried chicken milanesa skewer, topped with smoked charcoal mayo
2. Say No to Meat
Brioche, beurre noisette, aubergine rillette with raisin purée and pickled red onion
3. Heart of Pears
Seaweed poached pears, pickled mustard seeds, and beef salami crumbs
4. Croquette x Olive
Five spiced radish croquette halves, bresaola, chive aioli, and olives
Cocktails
1. BEYOND Juniper
Gin, aromatic UK bitters, crushed mint, 1+1 sugar, tonic H20
2. Chilli-cious
Tequila, kaffir lime leaf, chilli, lemon, grapefruit, 1+1 sugar
3. Yuzufantastic
Yuzu purée, fresh grapefruit, homemade green sparkling
2. Sway and vibe the night away to music by NYK, Roshan, and AFARO
Homegrown artists take the spotlight at BEYOND. Since his 2017 debut single, FWB, NYK has been steadily rising in the local music scene and beyond.
Over the past year, the 27-year-old has not only been collaborating with international acts like Lil Ghost and Eric Chou, but has also reached more than a hundred million streams in China through the viral success of hits like AAA and No 808.
Next up is Roshan Menon, a multi-hyphenated creative with original singles like Forbidden Fruit. He enlisted a crew of local DJs and producers to start promoting his own club nights, after being inspired by the vibrant underground music scene, with his camera in tow.
His main goal? To educate and provide a diversified sound at his club nights, showcasing a range of music, from hip hop and R&B, to house and bailefunk. Roshan now sets the groove for over 300 people a night at weekly and monthly residencies in KL, as well as around South East Asia.
Meanwhile, Azfar Jamili b Bakar Jamili a.k.a AFARO rounds up the trio set to entertain at BEYOND. A former resident DJ at Kyo, KL, he went on to release original music, including his 2019 single, Cloud Nine.
AFARO wants to encourage his listeners to appreciate music that is outside their comfort zones. He’s also performed at Good Vibes Festival 2017 and 2019, and played the same stage as Joe Kay from Soulection, so you know you’re bound for a good time at BEYOND. 😉
3. Check out cool artwork by local artists Tottie and Grasshopper
Inspired by retrofutureism, Tan Yinthong, who goes by Tottie, is a kinetic mobile sculptor from KL.
Featuring molecular and abstract shapes in her brand of quirky art, she highlights the significance between balance, space, and movements, while playing with concepts that touch on emptiness and inner self.
Abdul Shakir a.k.a Grasshopper, on the other hand, is a multidisciplinary multimedia artist. He’s also one of the co-founders of Filamen, a new media art collective that focuses on projection mapping, as well as light and interactive installation projects.
His work has been showcased in popular platforms like LAMPU Festival and Urbanscapes Art Festival on the local front, besides international projects in Hong Kong, Spain, and the US.
Sounds like a good time you want in on? Hurry up and RSVP to the event today, as there is a limit of 70 pax a day.
Happening on 21 and 22 January, you can RSVP for the events by sending BEYOND a direct message on its Facebook Page or Instagram. Limited seats are available, so secure your spots soon if you’re keen to attend.
Address:
Small Shifting Space (SSS)
141, Jalan Petaling, City Centre,
50000 Kuala Lumpur,
Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia