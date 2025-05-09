Authorities Think This MACC Witness May Have Staged Her Own Abduction



It was supposed to be a routine appearance at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). Instead, Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh, 42, never showed up and has not been seen since.

Ling, a central figure in a high-stakes corruption and money laundering case involving her estranged husband, Datuk Seri Hah Tiing Siu, disappeared on 9 April while on her way to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya. What began as a suspected abduction has now taken a sharp turn. The Royal Malaysia Police is officially investigating the possibility that Ling may have staged her own disappearance.

Yes, you read that right.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed that this theory is currently being looked into. CCTV footage reportedly shows Ling complying with the supposed abductors, who were dressed in police…