Last Rites’ – One Last Stand for the Warrens

If you’ve been riding the Conjuring train since the Perron family’s haunted farmhouse back in 2013, then the teaser for The Conjuring: Last Rites probably hit you right in the gut.

Not because it’s packed with jump scares, but because this feels like the end—for real this time. One final ride with Ed and Lorraine Warren; one last battle against darkness.

What the teaser tells us

Set in the mid-80s, after the Warrens have supposedly retired, the teaser leans hard into the idea of unfinished business.

The case? The Smurl family hauntings. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because it was one of the (real-life) Warrens’ more controversial investigations—claims of poltergeist activity, demonic scratches, and even sexual assaults by a spirit. Basically all the…