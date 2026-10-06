Bahrain GP in Malaysia Has Fans Begging for Sepang Return

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Following the wildly entertaining and chaotic Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, where Red Bull driver Max Verstappen cinched first place, fans of the sport have taken to social media to demand (and beg) for Sepang’s permanent return to the F1 calendar.

Sepang’s a massive hit after a nine-year absence

Race day in Sepang unfolded in typical Malaysian style, with a heavy downpour causing a delayed start, followed by a botched formation lap behind the safety car, as multiple drivers faced software issues that caused their cars to come to a crawl (or complete stop).

When racing officially got underway, the thousands of spectators scattered throughout Sepang International Circuit were reminded why the track is so iconic and well-loved. From wide spaces that give many…