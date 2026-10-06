Lil Asian Thiccie & dj magn3sium Bring The Chaos Back With ‘DVD-R: XTENDDD’

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Lil Asian Thiccie and dj magn3sium are back with another dose of beautifully chaotic pop.

The Kuala Lumpur-based singer, rapper, and songwriter and Sarawakian producer-DJ, formerly known as Alextbh, are marking a year since their collaborative debut EP, DVD-R, with DVD-R: XTENDDD.

Serving as a B-side to last year’s release, XTENDDD revisits the duo’s knack for capturing the highs, crashes, and comedown of a night out, this time with a slightly more sentimental edge. Across its four tracks, the project gets into familiar territory: self-doubt, longing, overthinking, and, naturally, dancing your way through it all.

Much like its predecessor, XTENDDD isn’t particularly interested in keeping its sounds in neat little boxes. The tracks pull from different corners of pop and electronic music,…