Big Tree Takes OOH Advertising Beyond the Billboard with Its 2026 City Tour

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What happens when the city stops being a backdrop for advertising and starts becoming part of the experience? Big Tree’s OOH City Tour 2026 gave agency professionals a first-hand look at the possibilities of out-of-home media.

Imagine walking into KL Sentral and finding your face staring back at you from a giant digital screen. Not a random stranger, not a celebrity endorsement, but you.

That was how Big Tree kicked off its OOH City Tour 2026, an immersive activation that took advertising agency professionals out of the meeting room and into the streets to experience out-of-home (OOH) advertising from an entirely different perspective.

Built around the question ‘What If the City Could Hear You?’ and the tagline ‘Don’t Just Plan OOH. Become Part of It.’, the initiative…