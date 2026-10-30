Maho Rasop Is Bringing Its Indie Music DNA To Wonderfruit 2026

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Independent music fans have another reason to head to Thailand this December, with Maho Rasop joining forces with Wonderfruit 2026 to curate a dedicated music programme at the festival’s Ziggurat stage.

Taking place from 3 to 7 December at The Fields, Siam Country Club in Chonburi, Wonderfruit Eleven will see the homegrown Thai music festival bring its approach to independent music discovery to one of Southeast Asia’s most distinctive cultural gatherings.

The collaboration will see Maho Rasop handpick a selection of emerging talent, local favourites, and international acts, bringing together artists who share a common ground in alternative and independent music.

Rooted in a shared commitment to supporting independent musicians, the programme aims to introduce audiences to fresh sounds while…