“Black Mirror” Will Return with Season 7!

Make way for Black Mirror 7, the Twilight Zone-esque anthology hit series, which predominantly revolves around technology and today’s society, and its chilling consequences.

And now the upcoming season will include a sequel episode to “USS Callister” from season 4, where Jesse Plemons played a video game creator named Robert Daly who creates sentient digital clones of his coworkers using their DNA.

No castings have been revealed for this season, but it will definitely drop on Netflix next year, so stick around for more updates!

*Cover image via Netflix