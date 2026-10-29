Bramayugam And The Horrors Of Being At A Powerful Man’s Mercy

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A man who believes he is entitled to another person’s freedom is frightening enough without the supernatural.

In Bramayugam, Rahul Sadasivan takes this particular kind of arrogance and builds a folk horror film around it, set in a world where hospitality comes with conditions, gratitude is expected to resemble obedience, and a roof over one’s head can become a death sentence.

Set in 17th-century Kerala, the film follows Thevan, a folk singer who seeks refuge in the ancestral mansion of Kodumon Potti after escaping a deadly encounter in the forest. Potti receives him with food and shelter, presenting himself as a gracious host.

There is, however, one condition: Thevan is not permitted to leave. What begins as an uncomfortable arrangement soon descends into something far more sinister, as…