Jay-Z to Headline Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show in 2027

After years of helping select performers for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Jay-Z is finally taking the stage himself.

The rapper and entrepreneur has been announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show, scheduled for February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Through his entertainment company, Roc Nation, Jay-Z has helped produce the NFL’s halftime show and select its performers since 2019. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that he had hoped Jay-Z would perform at the event one day, saying his original request when partnering with Roc Nation was for the music mogul to take the stage whenever he felt the time was right.

Cover image via AP