Branthwaite, Gordon get England call-ups ahead of Euro 2024

Anthony Gordon is rewarded for his 10 goals for Newcastle United this season but faces stiff competition to make it to Euro 2024. (AP pic)

LONDON: Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon received their first call-ups to the England squad today for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez, Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, and Brentford striker Ivan Toney also return to Gareth Southgate’s squad with the chance to impress in the build-up to Euro 2024.

Toney is included at the first opportunity after serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting regulations but two regulars during Southgate’s reign, Kalvin Phillips and Raheem Sterling, were left out.

Southgate revealed Arsenal defender Ben White has ruled himself out of contention for England.

White left the England squad midway through the 2022 World Cup for personal reasons and has not returned to the international fold.

“For me, that is a great shame,” said Southgate…