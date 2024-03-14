Get Audio+
Branthwaite, Gordon get England call-ups ahead of Euro 2024

today14 March 2024

Background


Anthony Gordon is rewarded for his 10 goals for Newcastle United this season but faces stiff competition to make it to Euro 2024. (AP pic)

LONDON: Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon received their first call-ups to the England squad today for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez, Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, and Brentford striker Ivan Toney also return to Gareth Southgate’s squad with the chance to impress in the build-up to Euro 2024.