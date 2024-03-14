Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

Zii Jia through to All England quarter-finals in style

today14 March 2024

Background


Lee Zii Jia will face either India’s world No 18 Lakshya Sen or Denmark’s world No 4 Anders Antonsen in the quarter-finals of the All England championships. (AP pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles ace Lee Zii Jia produced a dazzling performance to sweep aside 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-15, 21-12 in the second round of the 2024 All England badminton championships today.

World No 10 Zii Jia displayed flawless badminton to wrap up the high-intensity clash in 33 minutes and move into the quarter-finals at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.