“Breaking Bad” Star RJ Mitte Remembered

Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte, who was reported to have died at the age of 34, has been remembered by his co-stars, including Bryan Cranston, who mourned the loss of the actor who played his on-screen son, Walter White Jr.

Cranston revealed that he and Mitte had exchanged messages just weeks earlier about meeting for lunch. Their planned reunion never took place, leaving Cranston reflecting on their close bond.

Mitte, who has cerebral palsy, was also known for advocating greater representation and opportunities for performers with disabilities in the entertainment industry. Other Breaking Bad cast members, including Aaron Paul and Dean Norris, also paid tribute to their co-star and reflected on his impact.

If You’re Struggling, You Don’t Have to Face It Alone

If you’re feeling overwhelmed or struggling with your mental health, remember that you don’t have to go through it alone. Reach out to someone you trust or seek support. In Malaysia, Befrienders offers free, confidential emotional support through non-judgmental listening.

Befrienders Kuala Lumpur

24-hour helpline: +603-7627 2929

Cost: Free and confidential

No matter what you’re going through, reaching out for help is okay. You deserve to be heard and supported.

*Cover image via Getty Images