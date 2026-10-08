Russia Rejects ‘Plague’ Concerns Following Lab Worker Death

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Russian health authorities have ruled out concerns about a potential outbreak following the mysterious death of a 28-year-old plague lab worker in Siberia.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for more transparency regarding investigations into the death, along with unverified reports of a second death at the facility.

WHO estimates public risk to be low

According to Rospotrebnadzor, Russia’s health watchdog, precautionary measures are already winding down after it found no risk of an epidemic and shared all its information with the WHO.

None of the individuals who had come in contact with the deceased worker, Darya Shipilova, were infected with the plague. Nearly 5,000 lab tests had failed to detect any dangerous…